OLEAN — Too much rain led to an overflow at a city wastewater pump station — dumping about 64,000 gallons of untreated water into the Allegheny River.
According to a NY-ALERT notification issued Friday, the discharge at around 9:40 p.m. was at the sewer lift station at 411 S. 4th St. — the site of several discharges in the last two years, typically attributed to power outages.
High rainfall was reported as the cause. The National Weather Service reported the area received just shy of two inches of rain late Thursday.