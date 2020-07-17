OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents with positive COVID-19 tests were reported Friday, pushing the county’s total to 114.

One hundred and one residents have recovered from COVID-19 and the Cattaraugus County Health Department is currently following nine active cases.

A man from the southeast corner of the county who recently traveled from North Carolina is the 113th resident to test positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director.

“He reports being in contact with a positive COVID-19 person,” Watkins said. The man developed fever, cough and diarrhea and was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. His test results two days later indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 114th confirmed case is a male resident who resides in the northeast corner of the county, Watkins said. The man reports no significant travel history, but is a direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

Watkins said the man was asymptomatic, showing no signs of a fever, cough or body aches. He too was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and his test results on Thursday indicated that he was positive for the virus.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited,” Watkins explained.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider,” Watkins said. “These individuals should avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or hospital emergency room without calling,” he added.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins advised residents. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.”

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Commonly touched surfaces should be disinfected with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

“In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265,” Watkins said.

There have been 17,094 COVID-19 tests administered in the county and 16,888 of those tests have been returned negative. More test results are expected this weekend.

As of Friday, 159 individuals are on mandatory quarantine and 73 on precautionary quarantine, mostly those who have returned from a state with high rates of COVID-19.