LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County officials are mulling a tentative $248.5 million budget for next year on Wednesday, cutting about $2 million from the current budget.
County Administrator Jack Searles said despite setbacks this year from the coronavirus, the proposed 2021 budget maintains the status quo with no changes in existing services or layoffs.
The budget calls for no change in the $55.5 million property tax levy and a 6.75% drop in the full value tax rate to $11.50, a drop of 83 cents. Full value assessments increased $325.5 million or 7.23% to $4.8 billion. The tax levy is $1.8 million below the state tax cap, Searles said.
County sales tax revenues took a hit in the second quarter but seem to have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the county administrator points out. He is recommending budgeting $16.7 million for the next year’s sales taxes, about the same as this year.
The county’s additional 1% sales tax dedicated to county roads and bridges took a similar hit, but has since bounced back. Searles is recommending $10.5 million from this tax next year, down about $300,000 from this year.
Also part of the 2021 budget is the Department of Public Works capital program. Searles is recommending a $17 million, road-heavy capital program next year. An additional $2 million will be used for contractor paving projects. The county will borrow $3.5 million for road projects under the plan.
The county nursing homes expect to receive $3.2 million in intergovernmental transfer funds in 2021. That is down about $3 million from current levels, but is expected to rebound in 2022, Searles said.
The county administrator isn’t sure what impact the state budget shortfall, estimated in April to be about $13 billion, will be on county revenues next year.
The first budget review by legislative committees will be Monday at 3 p.m. with the Labor Relations Committee, followed at 3:30 by the Human Services Committee.
On Thursday, the Development and Agriculture Committee will begin its review at 3 p.m., followed by the County Operations/Public Safety Committee at 3:45 p.m. and the Public Works Committee at 4:45 p.m. On Nov. 19, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. for its review.
A public hearing will be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 on the tentative budget. The full legislature will vote on it afterward.