About 28% of New York is fully vaccinated from COVID-19, and more than 40% of New Yorkers have had at least one shot, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. That means nearly 5.6 million people here are fully vaccinated.
At the same time, the number of hospitalizations and the rate of positive test results continue to dip.
Local counties continue to lag behind the rest of the state.
In Cattaraugus County, 24,608 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, or 32% of the county’s population. Of those, 18,572 have received a completed vaccine series, or 24.2% of the population.
In Allegany County, 13,618 residents have received at least one dose, or 29.3% of the population. Of those, 10,597 people have received a full vaccine series, or 22.8% of county residents. The county continues to see the lowest vaccination rate of any in the state.
Across New York, 3,754 people are hospitalized because of the coronavirus, with 849 people in intensive care, according to the governor’s office.
Another 5,704 tests came back positive on Saturday. That’s out of 243,171 tests, or a 2.35% positive rate.
During the past week, 2.92% tests, on average, came back positive.
Another 35 people died during the past day. Since the pandemic began, 41,485 people have died from COVID-19, according to state data.
On Sunday, Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials reported 5,134 cases since the pandemic began, including 11 new cases Sunday and 17 new cases on Saturday.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 213 active cases including 18 hospitalizations. To date, 4,851 recoveries have been reported, and 94 deaths have been recorded in connection to the disease. Officials also reported 472 quarantined contacts and two quarantined travelers.