LITTLE VALLEY — The annual Cattaraugus County Trappers’ Association Sportsman’s Rendezvous scheduled for Aug. 14-16 at the County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Trappers’ Association was recently informed by the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which operates the fair, that all events scheduled at the fairgrounds have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020, including the Sportsmen’s Rendezvous.
The Trappers’ Association tentatively plans to hold the Sportsmen’s Rendezvous next year, Aug. 13-15, 2021.