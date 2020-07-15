CUBA — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer met with Southern Tier college officials earlier this week while unveiling the $430 billion Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act.

The college officials included St. Bonaventure University President Dennis DePerro, Houghton College President Shirley Mullen, Alfred University President Mark Zupan and Alfred College Vice President for Economic Development Dr. Craig Clark.

Schumer said the legislation will build on the assistance in the CARES Act and for New York school districts, with the federal funding possibly the difference between safely educating students and drastic, unnecessary cuts.

DePerro said St. Bonaventure is facing a $15 million revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Alfred University reports looking at a $12 million loss.

Houghton College faces a $7 million loss and SUNY Alfred estimates a $5.9 million loss of revenue, with an additional $7 million if the semester is online.

“Our universities have been selflessly navigating the ongoing global pandemic, ripping huge holes in their budgets to prioritize the health and safety,” said Schumer, D-N.Y., who also appeared at a press event at Olean High School on Monday promoting a federal relief package for state and local governments.

Schumer met with the university officials at The Grey Hound Restaurant in Cuba on Monday.

“The Coronavirus Child Care And Education Relief Act would provide much-needed relief for intuitions of higher education impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“While the funding for education I secured in the CARES Act helped mitigate some of the financial devastation, as the crisis continues long beyond what anyone imagined, we need to ensure that our world-class institutions of higher education like SUNY Alfred, Alfred University, Houghton College, and St. Bonaventure are equipped with the assistance they need to make it through this crisis and thrive,” Schumer said.

The CCCERA funding will expand the scope of programs established in the CARES Act, he said, such as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which will provide an additional $132 billion in federal funding for emergency financial aid grants to students for necessary expenses like food, housing, child care and technology supplies, as well as to colleges to as they face the financial pressures of the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.

Schumer said this legislation will build on the assistance in the CARES Act and for New York school districts. Costs for personal protective equipment, physical barriers and other supplies at schools, like those used for cleaning, could badly drain local resources.

His plan would substantially cover the reopening costs with federal dollars, allowing schools to safely reopen. The CCCERA includes other efforts as well, each critical to supporting childcare and education amid the pandemic.

Without major help from the federal government, New York would be devastated and the nation would risk losing 4.5 million child care spots and 1.9 million education jobs, Schumer said.

University leaders said they supported Schumer’s efforts.

“This was a great opportunity for myself and my Southern Tier colleagues to have an opportunity to discuss with Sen. Schumer the great complexity of the pandemic and its impact on higher education,” said DePerro of SBU, adding he was “encouraged to hear of the aid proposed within the federal HEROES Act to help colleges and universities weather the financial hit we’re all likely to sustain.”

Zupan, of Alfred University, said higher education institutions are a key driver of our state’s economy “through the faculty and staff that we employ, the research that we perform, and, most importantly, the students that we attract and educate.”

Schumer said CCCERA will also expand help for school districts, with highlights including $50 billion for a Child Care Stabilization Fund, to ensure that child care providers can stay open, educators can continue getting paid, and working families get tuition relief, and $1.5 billion to address and prevent child abuse and neglect, to support the child welfare workforce and to fund community-based prevention programs that strengthen families.

A total of $345 billion is proposed for the Education Stabilization Fund, including:

• $175 billion for K-12 schools, to help schools address learning loss, implement public health protocols, and provide quality education to all students— whether they open in-person, remotely, or a hybrid of both.

• $33 billion for a Governor’s Fund, to allow governors to allocate funds for needed educational services to areas of their states hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

• $4 billion for schools to purchase discounted computers, tablets, hotspots, and at-home internet service for students and educators.