Salamanca's city-owned buildings to reopen with COVID regulations in place

SALAMANCA — Several city-owned buildings that offer education, entertainment and a place for friends to gather will be able to reopen completely as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

The Salamanca Common Council Wednesday voted to reopen all city-owned buildings as long as the buildings’ occupants follow the county, state and CDC health guidelines.

Among the city-owned buildings are the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, Salamanca Area Senior Center and Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum, all on Main Street.

“It clearly states what they need to do and the process of doing it,” councilman Barry Smith (I-Ward 3), who sponsored the resolution, said of the guidelines. “I’ve talked to both the senior center and the theater, and they’re very excited but apprehensive on how to do it.”

Included with the reopening would be the city municipal building on Wildwood Avenue, which has been open for some months with front-door attendants checking temperatures and logging the names of those who have entered the building.

With new guidelines for the reopened buildings, councilwoman Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) wondered if the city needs to continue having the front-door attendants.

Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage, who is part of the city’s COVID-19 management task force, said as long as the city employees continue to do their daily check-ins and both employees and the public follow the guidelines while inside, such as wearing masks and social distancing, they likely wouldn’t need to have someone at the entrance.

“The problem becomes if you have someone who wanders through common areas without a mask, doesn’t wash their hands, doesn’t do a self check before coming in,” she said. “The eternal question is what do you do if somebody comes through the front door and doesn’t wear a mask, but that can happen at any time.”

The council ultimately decided to keep on the two front-door attendants until mid-April when one attendant has to leave the position on their own and the grant funding who pays the other attendant will naturally end.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved a 2% general raise for all full- and part-time Salamanca Housing Authority non-union employees, effective April 1.

Koch noted that the raise is equivalent to the general raise given to the city Department of Public Works employees.

The council also approved establishing a deposit fee of $25 for each Crowley Park restroom key borrowed by athletics organizations with each organization signing an agreement regarding the handling of keys.

According to the agreement, deposits would be returned at the end of the relevant sports season when the keys are returned. If a key is not returned, then the organization agrees to reimburse the city $400, which is the estimated cost of changing the locks at the facilities.

According to the agreement, no organization with outstanding keys, or that has failed to pay any of the referenced expanses, would not be permitted to obtain new keys until the amounts are paid to the city.

Also of note, councilman John “Jack” Hill (D-Ward 1) requested the city attorney to begin the process of increasing the fee for parking violations in the city from $10 to $25, as recommended by the police commission at their last meeting.

This followed discussion by the council at its March 10 meeting concerning the trouble with people continuously parking in areas they shouldn’t because they didn’t mind paying the $10 ticket.

