SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District buildings will be closed Thursday and Friday as a precaution to possible COVID-19 exposure to students and staff.

Superintendent Robert J. Breidenstein said Wednesday afternoon that district administration is monitoring a number of possible exposures in the school community.

“We have been in contact with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health and can confirm there are no positive first contact diagnoses at this time,” he said.

During the closure, the district’s buildings and grounds staff will implement cleaning protocols in accordance with the district’s reopening plan, Breidenstein said.

Although there were no positive or confirmed cases as of Wednesday, Breidenstein said the district is continuing to monitor the situations closely. All afternoon school activities were canceled for Wednesday as a precaution, he said.

Prospect Elementary, Seneca Intermediate and Salamanca High schools and Warrior Academy will be closed and after school activities will be canceled, Breidenstein said, and instruction for all students will be virtual.

Additional information will be forthcoming about food service delivery.

“The health, safety and well-being of our school community remains our top priority and while there are no positive cases, we are taking this proactive measure to ensure maximum safety,” Breidenstein said.

For more information as it becomes available, visit salamancany.org.