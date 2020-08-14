SALAMANCA — The city of Salamanca has received $19,302 in CARES Act funding to help low income families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding was announced Thursday by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson. Salamanca’s payment is among $55.1 million distributed to dozens of communities in New York state.
This funding can be used by Public Housing Authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” Carson said. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”
Other Western New York communities benefiting from the program include the Jamestown Housing Authority, receiving $34,811, and several city of Buffalo departments, receiving a total of $1.06 million.