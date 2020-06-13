Salamanca graduation ceremony postponed following new state guidelines

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District graduation ceremony planned for Saturday, June 13 has been postponed, district officials announced Thursday.

Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the school district’s plans to hold a social distancing safe commencement at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino were put in a state of uncertainty after updated guidance distributed June 4 by the NYS Department of Health.

A new date, time and location will be communicated as soon as possible and the district will continue the necessary conversations with the state, Breidenstein said.

“After a week of advocacy, lobbying and pleading to the state, it is now clear Salamanca cannot hold a ceremony that is in conflict with the newest and evolving state directives,” he said in a press release. “It is terribly disappointing that protest can occur but methodically planned commencement ceremonies cannot.”

In a post to the senior class on the district’s official Facebook page, High School Principal Chris Siebert said that Breidenstein had been in direct conversation with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and was told the planned ceremony was in direct violation of his latest order.

“Both the Governor and Department of Health directives explicitly forbid in-person and indoor graduation ceremonies,” Siebert wrote. “It is disappointing for me to share that the latest executive order from the governor is forcing us to change our plans for your graduation ceremony.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in mid-March, Breidenstein said the school district has been working with the community, Seneca Nation, state officials and district staff to comply with the rapidly changing Executive Orders, CDC and Department of Health guidance.

“Our priority has always been rooted in the safety of our community,” he added.

Amid a backdrop of construction constraints, a worldwide pandemic and wanting to hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, Breidenstein said the district took the responsible step to partner with Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr., the Seneca Nation Health Clinic, Seneca Gaming Corporation and the district’s Board of Education to move our ceremony to the Seneca Allegany Events Center.

In mid-May, the district received initial guidance that their plan was well thought-out, safe and viable, Breidenstein said.

“Our plan insured the safety of all participants, complied with existing guidance at the time and was extremely detailed,” he explained. “The staff is to be commended for the comprehensive planning.”

Breidenstein said their safety plan included advanced biometric screening, extreme social distancing protocols and entry and exiting parameters firmly established for a combination in-person/digital ceremony to be orchestrated.

After receiving the updated guidance from the state Department of Health, Breidenstein said violating the orders would send the wrong message to students and have been irresponsible.

“As Superintendent, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to President Armstrong, Mr. Halftown of the Seneca Nation Health Clinic, the Seneca Gaming Corporation and the Casino Event Center staff, Senator (George) Borrello and, of course, our students, parents and high school staff who have demonstrated incredible resiliency in a terribly unsettling time,” he added.

Siebert said he would keep in contact with the graduating seniors through email and automated calls concerning the dates, venue and details of the future ceremony.

“We will continue to work hard and plan for a special graduation ceremony later this month,” he added. “Thank you for your understanding… We will celebrate soon!”

