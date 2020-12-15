SALAMANCA — Mayor Michael R. Smith has announced the city of Salamanca’s municipal building has reopened to the public effective Monday, Dec. 14.
The city hall had been closed to the public since Dec. 4 after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is to enter at the main middle doors. The attendant will keep a log and temperature check of everyone entering the building.
Face coverings will be required. Please abide by all social distancing guidelines.
The dropbox at the Board of Public Utilities door can still be used for all departments. If you would prefer to not enter the building, you can contact any city office by phone.
The court clerk can be reached at (716) 379-6670.
Additionally, the Salamanca Public Library is now curbside pick-up only and by appointment for essential computer use. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 945-1890 for more information.
All restrictions for the community and businesses continued to be under the guidance of the CDC, New York state and Cattaraugus County.
Mayor Smith expresses thanks for understanding during this difficult time in the city and around the nation.