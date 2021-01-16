U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, on Friday said he welcomes Pesident-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
That’s not to say Reed thinks Biden’s proposal will sail through Congress quickly or unchanged.
The congressman indicated it’s certainly a topic for discussion between the House Problem Solvers Caucus and senators who have indicated they are willing to participate in bipartisan discussions.
“Based on our work in the Problem Solvers Caucus on the last COVID-19 relief package, there is no doubt additional aid is needed to help our economy and the American people through the end of the pandemic,” Reed said.
“Outstanding issues that were not included in the previous package, like local aid and liability reform, also need to be addressed,” Reed said.
Biden’s plan includes: $400 billion to fight the coronavirus pandemic and lagging economy with faster vaccine deployment and and safely reopen schools in 100 days, $350 billion for state and local governments, $1,400 direct payments, enhanced unemployment and childcare subsidies.
“While this plan appears to include some partisan items, we look forward to working with the Biden Administration and our Senate colleagues on a package that will provide those in need with targeted, streamlined relief,” Reed said.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)