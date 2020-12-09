U.S. Rep. Tom Reed continued to push for a bipartisan $908 billion COVID-19 relief package Wednesday as negotiations remained hung up over state and local government aid and liability reform.

Reed, R-Corning, co-chairman of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, pointed to White House support for some direct stimulus payment to individuals as well as continued federal enhanced unemployment benefits.

The state and local government aid and calls for liability reform are the sticking points, Reed told reporters during his weekly media call. “We’re still working on that.”

The 50-member Problem Solvers Caucus has paired with a bipartisan Senate group to urge Congress and the White House to support a focused COVID-19 relief bill half the size of a pre-election proposal passed in the House but rejected by Senate Republicans.

Reed said the compromise to bridge into 2021 would give the American people a sense of hope as the coronavirus vaccine is about to be rolled out.

He has advocated for state and local government aid based on direct payments to municipalities because it looks like municipalities across his 23rd Congressional District are going to have to lay off workers, which is bound to worsen the economic crisis from COVID-19.

“The layoffs are pending, but coming down the pipeline,” he explained.

“State and local governments are suffering under the weight” of declining revenues and higher costs due to COVID-19, Reed said. “It remains a priority of mine.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that since the $160 billion aid to state and local government and the liability reform are sticking points, they could be split off from the COVID-19 aid bill.

Reed countered that he does not want the state and local government component to fall out of the COVID-19 relief negotiations. Limited liability relief to schools and universities is warranted, and to businesses who tried to mitigate the risk, but not those who disregarded recommendations that exposed employees or the public at risk from the virus, he explained.

“We are so close to cracking this nut on liability,” Reed said. That appears to be the price for $160 billion for state and local governments that McConnell has consistently opposed.

The $908 billion relief package backed by the Problem Solvers focuses on relief for individuals and small business, housing aid (rent), food security, testing and tracing for the coronavirus and vaccine manufacture and distribution.

Meanwhile, lawmakers grabbed a one-week government funding extension Wednesday that buys time for more talks. The House easily passed a one-week government-wide funding bill that sets a new Dec. 18 deadline for Congress to wrap up both the COVID-19 relief measure and a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill that is also overdue.

The 343-67 vote sent the one-week bill to the Senate, where it's expected to easily pass before a deadline of midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

WHEN DOES REED expect the majority of the more than 700,000 residents in the 11 counties of the 23rd District will be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Probably sometime in the late summer, Reed replied, since the first vaccine to be circulated requires two shots.

“That’s a realistic assessment,” he said. “We’ve never experienced anything of this magnitude. We are doing the best we can.”