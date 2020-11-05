LITTLE VALLEY — 2020 election saw a record voter turnout in Cattaraugus County, and the number continues to grow as mail-in absentee ballots trickle in.
As of Wednesday, the 30,113 voters who voted early and who voted in-person on Tuesday — plus 4,339 absentee votes already received — represent 73.7% of the 46,736 active registered voters.
The percentage will go up as more of the 5,395 absentee ballots that were requested are returned to the Board of Elections in the coming days. Only those postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 10 will be counted.
When Donald Trump first ran for president four years ago, there were a total of 31,553 voters at the polls and absentees. Trump outpolled Hillary Clinton 19,692 to 9,497.
Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson said he thought the percentage of voters was higher eight years ago during President Barack Obama’s re-election bid, but he didn’t know the total number of voters.
The Board of Elections plans to begin counting absentee ballots on Monday, Burleson said.
The election commissioners aren’t sure how long it will take to count the absentees — days, a week or more.
“We had a very successful voter turnout,” said Burleson. “A lot of people voted who didn’t vote before. Many people were concerned about COVID-19 and either voted early or by absentee ballot.”
Safety measures at polling places made in-person voting safe, Burleson said. Because many of the county’s longstanding election workers were elderly, many decided to sit out this election due to coronavirus concerns. There were many new poll workers.
Boards of election across the 23rd Congressional District were advised to expect a show cause order from the Tom Reed for Congress campaign directing them to secure all ballots. Burleson said no court papers were received by Wednesday, although the ballots were secured.
Without absentee ballots, Reed has 160,131 to 90,959 vote edge over his Democrat challenger Tracy Mitrano in a repeat of their 2018 race.
Although the number of absentee ballots in the race are unclear, all indications are that Reed will win a sixth term.
In Cattaraugus County voting, Reed had 20,239 votes to 8,625 to Mitrano. Allegany County voters gave Reed 12,862 votes to 3,975 for Mitrano.
Unofficial vote totals in the 57th Senate race show Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood with a commanding lead of 78,047 to 24,940 over his Democratic opponent Frank Puglisi of Lyndon. In Cattaraugus County, Borrello led Puglisi 21,133 to 7,314. In Allegany County, Borrello was ahead 13,182 to 3,428.
In the 148th Assembly race, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, outpolled Democrat W. Ross Scott of Independence 35,914 to 10,449. Giglio won in Cattaraugus County 21,608 to 6,818, and beat Scott in Allegany County 13,167 to 3,446.
Matthew Keller was unopposed in his bid for the county treasurer’s post held by his father, Joseph G. Keller. Keller, currently deputy treasurer, polled 24,525 votes on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Coroner Bradley Spink received 23,910 votes on the Republican line in his re-election bid. He was unopposed.