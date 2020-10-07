GREAT VALLEY — Due to coronavirus restrictions, Pumpkinville visitors this weekend will be limited to those with passes purchased online.
Pumpkinville owner Dan Pawlowski said, “Thank you to all of you who have visited Pumpkinville so far this season. We would like to respectfully ask anyone who is still planning to visit to please choose a date other than the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11, unless you have purchased passes online in advance.”
Pawlowski said, “The combination of capacity restrictions and increased tourism in our region has resulted in limiting attendance to visitors with pre-purchased passes.”
He added: “We want all our guests to enjoy their visit safely and there are many additional dates this month to choose from. Visit Pumpkinville.com for more information and to purchase advance sale passes.”
For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings and social distancing are required at all times at Pumpkinville. “Thank you for supporting our small business and helping us follow the NYS Covid-19 safety guidelines.” Pawlowski said.