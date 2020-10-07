Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, ERIE, GENESEE, WYOMING, CHAUTAUQUA, AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS... SUCH AS HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND TRASH RECEPTACLES. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&