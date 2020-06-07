COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Potter County has been awarded $166,152 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The county commissioners will administer the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID Response Program under DCED guidelines. Townships and boroughs, as well as non-profit organizations, are eligible to apply.

DCED eligibility guidelines allow for projects such as small business relief grants, financing to public service providers, and subsidies to residents needing rent/mortgage assistance. The CDBG program’s national objective requirements still apply.

A public hearing and project development workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday through a virtual video web and tele-conference.

The web video can be accessed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1487519914. To access by phone, dial (470) 869-2200 and enter the meeting ID: 148 751 9914.

For convenience of the public, the commissioners will stream the web video in the front conference room of the Gunzburger Building at the Main Street entrance. Attendees must wear protective masks, which will be provided at the entrance.

Purpose of the session is to provide information about the grant program, including eligibility requirements; receive input; solicit proposals; and assist applicants.

Following the workshop, the county commissioners will be accepting proposals, which will be evaluated based on need, impact and completeness prior to submission to DCED for consideration.

Proposals should be submitted to Tyler Dombroski by email to tdombroski@seda-cog.org no later than June 26.