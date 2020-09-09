OLEAN — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County ticked up one on Tuesday to 196.
The latest case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county and who has no significant travel history, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. The woman reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed fever and a cough. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test results on Monday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she had visited.
A St. Bonaventure student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, the university athletic department announced in a press release Monday. All athletics workouts were canceled Monday and men’s basketball players, according to student media reports, did not attend classes as a precaution.
There are currently 100 residents under mandatory quarantine and 11 are under precautionary quarantine — mostly people who returned from visiting states with high coronavirus rates.
The county has administered 28,989 tests and received 28,760 negative results. More results are expected today.
There have been 164 residents who have recovered and four who have died.
There have been 97 COVID-19 cases from residents of the southeast corner of the county, 38 from the southwest, 25 from the northwest and 36 from the northeast.
Any resident who experiences a fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose, Watkins said. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, Watkins said. Register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.