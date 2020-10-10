PORTVILLE — As Portville Central School District students went back to virtual learning Thursday and Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test, the district’s administration says there is no evidence that transmission has occurred in school.

The school reported on its Facebook page that the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 worked in the elementary school, and that a known contact of that individual has also tested positive.

Superintendent Tom Simon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The school district says that the Cattaraugus County Health Department and neighboring county health departments, assisted by the state Department of Health virtual call center, have conducted contact tracing and will contact all individuals who must be quarantined.

“This involves some staff and 48 elementary students who have already been contacted by the district,” the Facebook post informed. “No middle or high school students were impacted.”

The administration said that with Monday being Columbus Day, the students will have been off school property for five days, leaving the district with time to thoroughly clean before school reopens on Tuesday. Students in BOCES programs were also out of class until then.

The Portville school administration indicates that the health departments involved consider all students to be at low risk and urge residents to continue to monitor their symptoms.

“At this point, there is no evidence that COVID-19 transmission is occurring at school,” the Facebook post assured district residents. “We will continue to practice masking, spacing and hand washing practices. WE ARE CLOSELY MONITORING COMPLIANCE WITH THESE PRACTICES.”

Facebook comments on the matter were supportive of the school’s actions, with many saying they continue to be “Portville Proud.” Terry Jo Adams Ribaudo wrote, “Praise for all those at the school doing such a great job in handling things in such a caring and responsible way.”

Residents are encouraged to contact the health department in their county — some Portville students live outside Cattaraugus County — if they have any specific questions.