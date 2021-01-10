LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus and Allegany counties each reported more than 90 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, health officials reported.

On Sunday, Cattaraugus County reported 38 new cases, as well as 54 cases on Saturday — bringing the total to more than 3,000 since March. As of Sunday afternoon, the county had 534 active cases, the health department said, with 41 hospitalizations.

With the new cases on Sunday, the county’s total number of diagnosed cases rose to 3,023. Of those, 2,428 recoveries and 61 deaths have been reported. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

First reported in mid-March, the county’s case total broke 100 on July 8 and 500 on Nov. 3. The total doubled to 1,000 by Nov. 29, and doubled to 2,000 by Dec. 19 — 21 days later. It took 22 days to reach the 3,000th case.

Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 9.6%, the same figure reported on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

County officials also reported 600 quarantined contacts with known positive cases, and 55 travelers were in quarantine.

For a visual map of the COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County please visit www.cattco.org/coronavirus-hub

ALLEGANY COUNTY Health Department officials reported 42 new cases on Sunday, on top of the 56 cases reported Saturday for a total of 98 for the weekend.

To date. 2,196 cases have been reported. Of those, 217 are active, 1,926 have recovered, and 53 deaths have been reported. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

Allegany County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed Sunday at 12% for Saturday, according to the state Department of Health’s data. That’s a full percentage point over the 11% reported Friday.

Officials reported 898 quarantines or isolations were active as of Sunday, an increase of 131 since Friday. To date, 8,312 such orders have been issued, including individuals who may have been quarantined or in isolation multiple times.

