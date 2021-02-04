OLEAN — Entertainment from ice skating to moviegoing are returning to the area, officials announced Thursday.

The city of Olean reported that public ice skating will return on Monday, while AMC Entertainment separately announced that the AMC Allegany 8 theater, along with a second location in Port Chester, are to be reopened Friday under updated state guidelines

Both facilities closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some activities were allowed at the ice rink this winter, the movie theater remained shuttered for almost a year.

At the William O. Smith Recreation Center, skating will follow posted guidelines, and sessions will be capped at 50 skaters each. In addition, reservations are necessary to avoid overcrowding.

“This is great news for our winter weary residents and local skaters,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “The City’s Youth Bureau and Recreation Department, under the direction of Kris Shewairy, will follow current New York State Forward Re-Opening Guidance and the CDC regulations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

For more information, visit www.cityofolean.org or visit Olean Youth and Recreation on Facebook or Twitter. Customers can also phone the rec center at 373-RINK with any questions.

AT AMC ALLEGANY 8, company officials reported that capacity is limited to 25%. Company officials reported that thorough cleanings between showings and daily disinfecting will be performed, and filtration on HVAC systems and vacuum cleaners have been upgraded to limit the possibility of disease spread. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

Guests wanting to book a private showing for up to 20 people may do so online at amctheatres.com/rentals or via the AMC Theatres mobile app.

The eight-auditorium theater, built in the mid-1990s, was previously known as Carmike Cinema 8. The theater was purchased as part of a $1.2 billion deal in 2016. In 2019, AMC renovated the facility with new seating and other features.

The chain operates around 960 theaters and more than 10,000 screens globally. For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.