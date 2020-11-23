OLEAN — City officials are cautioning residents on celebrating Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bill Aiello encouraged residents to follow executive orders and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for holiday plans, including travel and visiting those not living in the same household.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, I generally spend the day with my wife, children and grandchildren. The house is filled with laughter and friendship and everyone lends a hand to put a magnificent meal on the table,” Aiello said. “However this year is different; we have altered our plans because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. We will still spend time together, but it will not be the big family gathering that we had last year.

“With Cattaraugus County seeing an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, I recommend all Olean residents review the CDC and Governor Cuomo’s guidelines for Thanksgiving travel and gatherings,” he added. “In addition, residents can continue throughout the holiday season to protect themselves by the steps suggested by the CDC.

“It will be different this year, but we have so much to be thankful for, including vaccines that are on their way to distribution. In the meantime let’s continue to be vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Tips include:

Wear a mask with two or more layers that fit snugly against the face and covers both mouth and nose.

Avoid close contact and stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live with you.

Wash hands frequently with soap and hot water, if they are not readily available use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, throw used tissues into the trash and immediately wash your hands with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. If surfaces are dirty, clean with soap and water then use a household disinfectant on the surface.

Be alert for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

For those planning to attend a Thanksgiving gathering, the CDC recommends:

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils;

Wear a mask and store it safely while eating and drinking;

Avoid going in and out of areas where food is being prepared;

Use single use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packages and disposable items like food containers, plates and utensils.

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community;

Limit the number of guests;

Set expectations for celebrating together and discuss with guests ahead of time;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use;

Open windows if celebrating indoors;

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas;

Have guests bring their own food and drink;

If sharing food, have one person serve the food and use single use options, like plastic utensils.

The CDC’s advice for Thanksgiving travel includes: