OLEAN — The loss of the city’s pools are the latest blow to recreation caused by COVID-19 this spring.
On Monday, Mayor Bill Aiello announced that after talks with city recreation staff, the city would not open the municipal pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center or the splash pad at Franchot Park.
“This was a tough call as the pools are a very popular attraction in our community; however concerns for the safety of our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately led us to this decision,” Aiello said. “The city will maintain the pools properly so they will be ready to reopen in summer of 2021.”
The region is currently in Phase 2 of the New York Forward reopening plan.
The city’s recreation department offerings, which would fall under Phase 4 of reopening, have been stymied by the shutdown. The city’s ice rink was closed weeks early, while operations at the John J. Ash Community Center and St. John’s School after-school recreation programming have also been on hiatus.
The city summer concert series at Lincoln Park has also been put on hold until the end of the month, with officials announcing last week that they hope to hold multiple concerts a week if necessary to get all of the interested performers on stage.
In addition, the city’s firefighters announced in May that the Fourth of July fireworks display at Bradner Stadium has also been canceled.