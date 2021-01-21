OLEAN — A new COVID-19 vaccine directive from the state Health Department directs residents age 65 and older to local pharmacies, physician networks and practice groups for their vaccinations.
Cattaraugus County's public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said that residents age 65 and older who already have an appointment with the county Health Department will get vaccinated.
“The new guidance states that (the elderly) are not to be included in the health department’s vaccine clinics going forward,” Watkins said. No reason was given by state health officials for the change.
“Going forward,” Watkins said, “the health department will have to send those over age to the appropriate provider.”
Rite Aid pharmacies in Olean and Gowanda and Kinney Drugs and Tops Market in Olean have already vaccinated some residents.
Watkins said the new directive says local health departments must prioritize essential workers, including police, fire, teachers, public transit workers and others.
“Hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and urgent care or ambulatory care providers should continue to prioritize the 1A group but may vaccinate any eligible recipient,” Watkins said.
County health department clinics at Jamestown Community College in Olean were canceled this week when expected doses of vaccine did not arrive.
The more than 350 people who had made appointments were notified by telephone from staff in the county’s COVID-19 call center, Watkins said.
“As soon as the health department is notified of the allotment of vaccine that will get allocated to the department, staff from the COVID-19 vaccine call center will contact the residents by phone to schedule their appointments,” Watkins said. “Residents will not be able to use the online scheduling system link until all of this week’s cancelled appointments have been placed on next week’s schedule.”
No appointments had been scheduled for next week, so those people whose appointments were canceled this week won’t be bumping others.
The number of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since March rose to 3,495 with 75 new cases reported on Thursday. There were 49 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The daily positivity rate on Thursday was 6.7% and the seven-day and 14-day averages continue to decline, 6.7% and 7.2% respectively, according to Watkins.
The health department has administered more than 89,500 COVID-19 tests in the past 10 months. There are 2,981 people who have recovered. Sixty-eight residents have died of COVID-19.
Health department staff are following 448 active cases, 578 quarantined contacts and 66 in traveler’s quarantine.
The COVID-19 tests reported Thursday boosted the number of residents from the southeast part of the county who tested positive to 2,049, 58.6% of the total 3,495.
There are now 370 cases in the northwest part of the county, 552 from the northeast and 524 in the southwest.
There have been 1,890 women diagnosed with COVID-19, or 54.1% of the total and 1,605 men.
Any resident who needs assistance with completing the COVID-19 eligibility form, or being placed on the waiting list can call 701-3777.
Gov. Cuomo warned Thursday that the virus could resume its deadly march through the state if unable to continue inoculating New Yorkers due to supply issues.
“The foot race continues between our ability to quickly distribute the vaccine — hampered only by supply —and the virus’ new strains and new cases,” Cuomo said in a statement.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign several executive orders related to the pandemic including the use of the National Defense Production Act to expedite the making of masks, test kits, and the vaccine.
Numbers reported on Thursday confirm 13,886 new COVID-19 cases in New York and an overall positivity rate of 6.19%. There was a slight drop in the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus: 9,055 and fewer patients in intensive care: 1,560. 174 New Yorkers died, bringing the total to 33,594.175 deaths
Cuomo pleaded with younger New Yorkers who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated to continue to take precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.
“We need to get through to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said.