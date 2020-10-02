New York state reported a record number of coronavirus test results — 119,493 — were logged on Thursday.
In the top 20 “hot spot” zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives, or a 6.4% positivity rate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported. In the remainder of the state, 112,790 tests were conducted, yielding 1,169 positives, or a 1.03% positivity rate.
“We are tracking the hot spots here on the home front, and the hot spots are a significant problem,” Cuomo said in a press release. “The hot spots are Orange, Rockland, New York City and a small area in Nassau.”
The governor said health officials are also seeing some spreading into a part of Queens.
“So that is our priority and our focus, and the (state) Department of Health is going to have people on the ground in the hot spot zip codes (Friday),” he said.
In Western New York, the positive-test rate reported for Thursday was 1.2%, down from 1.7% on Wednesday. WNY had the third-highest positive-test rate on Thursday.
There were seven new deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday across the state, bringing the confirmed total to 25,497.
There were 648 (+36) hospitalizations, with 123 patients newly admitted. There were 146 patients in ICUs, up five from Wednesday, while there were 65 ICU patients with intubation, up two from the day before.