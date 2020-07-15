ALBANY — The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in New York state fell on Tuesday, even as the number of people in hospitals with the illness moved slightly higher.

A total of 831 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday, up 11 from the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Wednesday.

Hospitalizations were also slightly higher on Monday, although the total is minute compared to the peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

In Western New York, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus fell to 1.6%, down from Monday's 2%

Statewide, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus fell to 1.3%. That’s down from 1.5% the day before, which was a bit higher than that figure had been in recent weeks.

The state is scrutinizing the positive testing rate as a measure of the virus’ spread in different regions. Schools will only be allowed to open in the fall if a region’s positive testing rate is below 5%, based on a 14-day rolling average.

Another nine people in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday, which pushed the statewide death toll past 25,000 for the first time.

A total of 25,003 people have now died in New York due to the virus. New deaths remain down sharply from their peak of 800 on April 14.

“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day,” Cuomo said in a press release. “But we must continue to be smart — by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we’ve made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago.”

A total of 94 people were newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up 23 from the day before, and 165 people were in intensive care units, down two. A total of 94 people were intubated, down seven.

The state's total of confirmed cases is 404,006, including 831 new cases on Tuesday.

Cuomo also said Wednesday that New York will send personal protective equipment and test kits to Atlanta to help with ongoing COVID-19 response efforts as the city struggles with a resurgence of cases.

New York will send thousands of test kits, gloves, gowns, face masks and face shields and 1,250 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Earlier this week, at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Cuomo announced the state will deploy resources to teams in Atlanta, as well as share expertise on contact tracing and provide technical assistance to support Atlanta's contact tracing program.

"During New York's greatest hour of need, other states sent volunteers, masks and equipment to help us flatten the curve and save lives," Cuomo said. "We are incredibly grateful to the 30,000 volunteers and donations that came to us during that hell. Now that we have flattened the curve and our numbers are strong, we are paying it forward to places like Atlanta."