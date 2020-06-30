No new COVID-19 cases have been reported among Cattaraugus County residents since the 93rd positive case on Friday, county health officials said Tuesday.

There were 46 residents under mandatory quarantine and 26 in precautionary quarantine, presumably people who have returned from states where coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Eight-six residents have recovered from COVID-19. Four have died.

In Allegany County, the number of infections remained at 62 total, with the last new infection recorded on Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that visitors to New York from another eight states with rising COVID-19 cases would be required to quarantine for 14 days.

That applies to New York residents returning from those states as well.

The newly-added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee. Those states join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah on the list.

Visitors or residents coming or returning directly from one of the states who enter New York by airport will have to file a questionnaire with state Health Department staff at the airport.

The health department from their home county will contact them at home about self-quarantining for two weeks.

The number of county residents tested for COVID-19 jumped to 12,553 on Tuesday. There have been 12,360 negative tests. More test results are expected today.

To sign up for a coronavirus test, call 938-9119 or register online at cattco.org.

Statewide, total patient hospitalizations on Monday were 891, an increase of 38 over Sunday. Newly admitted patients totaled 72, an increase of 20. A total of 217 (+1) are in intensive care, with 137 (+1) intubated.

There were 13 deaths statewide on Sunday — New York’s total COVID-19 deaths are 24,855.

In McKean County, Pa., two new infections were reported, bringing the county’s total to 17 positive cases. ‘

As of Tuesday’s report, Potter County stands at 15 positive cases, Elk County at 15 and Cameron County at 3, according to the state health department.