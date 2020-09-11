There were no new coronavirus cases reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Friday as New York’s infection rate held steady at 0.98%, marking the 35th consecutive day the statewide rate remained below 1%.
New York now has 442,791 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 474 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus, down eight patients from the previous day.
Western New York saw a 1.5% positive-test rate on Thursday, up from 1.2% the day before.
An additional five people in New York died from COVID-19 on Thursday, two in Suffolk County on Long Island and one each in Queens, the Bronx and Erie County. The confirmed statewide death toll is now 25,382 since the beginning of the pandemic.