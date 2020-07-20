BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Monday, as far fewer new cases were reported across the region.
The New York State Department of Health reported no new cases on Monday, while Allegany County health officials did not issue an update by press time.
On Sunday, the Allegany County Department of Health officials announced that 75 cases have been reported in the county, with four still active. Of the other cases, 70 have resulted in recoveries, while one death was reported in late March.
As of Sunday, 1,072 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, while 37 were still active. Precautionary travel quarantines have risen from 92 on Friday to 119 on Sunday.
To date, 571 tests for antibodies have been given, with 22 reporting positive.
ACROSS WESTERN New York, 13 new cases were reported. Officials reported 3.69 cases per 100,000 on average over the last seven days — down from 4.35 on Friday. The rate per 100,000 residents peaked across the region at 49.45 on April 9.
OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with 194 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Erie County: 11 new cases were reported, with 8,046 reported to date. Officials report 586 have died in the county.
- Livingston County: One new case was reported, with 159 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 282 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 104 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: Three new cases were reported over the weekend, with 25 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 19 reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.