Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.