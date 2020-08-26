LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus and Allegany counties each announced one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.
To date, 150 cases have been reported in Cattaraugus County, said Dr. Kevin Watkins, head of the county health department. Of those, 11 are active. Four deaths have been reported.
The latest case is a female resident who resides in the southwest corner of the county who denies any significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was recently hospitalized for fatigue, shortness of breath and weakness. She was tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 22 as a requirement for any person undergoing a pre-operative procedure, and her test results on Aug. 24 indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited.
“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider,” Watkins said, adding those who need to go to an urgent care or emergency room should call in advance. “Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716-938-2265.”
In Allegany County, officials reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 91.
To date, there have been 84 recovered cases, with one death reported in late March.
Officials also report that 1,222 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 55 still active. An additional 724 precautionary travel quarantines have overseen.