BELMONT — A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Allegany County on Sunday, officials said.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the case count rose to 84, with four active cases. To date, 79 have resulted in recoveries and one death was reported in mid-March.
Quarantines and isolations have been ordered 1,149 times since March, with 37 still active. The number of precautionary travel quarantines has risen to 490. Of the 663 antibodies tests given, 31 have come back positive.
WESTERN NEW YORK has reported 58 new cases on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health, with 10,899 reported to date. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4.3 per 100,000 residents.
OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
Chautauqua
- County: No new cases were reported, with 253 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Erie County: 54 new cases were reported, with 8,904 reported to date. Officials report 598 have died in the county, with one reported overnight.
- Livingston
- County: No new cases were reported, with 176 reported to date. Officials report six have died in the county.
- Steuben County: No new cases were reported, with 298 reported to date. Officials report 39 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: Two new cases were reported, with 118 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 34 reported to date. Officials report one resident has died.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 20 reported to date. Officials report no deaths in the county.