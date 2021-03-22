WELLSVILLE — More than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are set to be distributed this week in Allegany County.
The clinics, run by the Allegany County Department of Health, will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the former Kmart building, 121 Bolivar Road, Riverwalk Plaza.
All vaccines require an appointment, and are a mix of Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. The clinics include:
Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 800 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 670 doses of Moderna vaccine.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon, 540 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone who arrives and does not have an appointment may be turned away at the clinic.
As of this week, all New York residents age 50 and over, as well as those in public facing jobs and with comorbidities, are eligible for the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is limited to those at least age 18, while the Pfizer vaccine may be given to minors age 16 and over who are eligible based on job or medical condition, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic.
The link to register is posted and open on the www.alleganyco.com.
If you need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access, call (585) 268-9250.
Between Friday morning and Monday morning, 633 people received a first dose of vaccine, bringing the county’s total to 20.4% of all residents. Officials also reported 78 residents completed a vaccine series, bringing the total to date to 4,987 — 10.7% of all county residents.
Both percentages remain lower than the state average, with 26.1% of state residents — 5.2 million people — having received at least one dose, and 13.4% having a completed vaccine series.
CASE COUNTS INCREASED slightly in Allegany County over the weekend. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Monday, with four more reported over the weekend. The total to date is 3,036 cases.
Of the infections reported to date, county officials reported 2,959 — an increase of 18 since Friday. State officials report 82 deaths of county residents, 55 of which occurred in the county.