Upper Allegheny Health System received its first supply of Moderna vaccine for Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital Wednesday.

Vaccinations began of Bradford providers, nurses and staff who work in high risk areas at the hospital as well as staff and residents at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Sue Myers, a registered nurse in the ICU, was among the first frontline healthcare workers at BRMC to receive the vaccine.

Olean General Hospital, which received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine last week, continues to vaccinate its frontline workers, said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for Upper Allegheny Health System.

The vaccination programs at both hospitals are under strict state government direction through the respective departments of health in New York and Pennsylvania. The health departments direct which hospitals receive vaccines for their employees. “Hospitals have no input or say as to which hospitals or high risk workers receive vaccines, nor do they have the authority to redirect vaccine allocations,” Mills said. “The vaccine is not yet available to the general public.”

UAHS encourages everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families, their co-workers and their patients, particularly those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, Mills said.

“By choosing to get vaccinated, they can also help lower transmission rates and flatten the curve in the community,” Mills said.

As participants in the states’ COVID-19 vaccination programs, UAHS is adhering to department of health confidentiality requirements as they relate to vaccine quantities received and administered, the number of vaccinations completed, vaccine storage information and distribution to other groups.

Facts about the COVID-19 vaccination program:

Vaccination will be voluntary. Per state directives, vaccines will be offered first to employees and providers working in high risk areas and then opened up to those in other areas as vaccine supply allows and in line with the expectations set forth by the health departments. Vaccines will be a two-part process that is 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine.