BELMONT — Allegany County Department of Health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 76 tallied to date.

Of those cases, three are active, 72 have resulted in recoveries, and one death was reported in late March.

Officials report that the disease continues to be highest in those in middle age. Those 40 to 49 years old accounted for 12 cases; 50 to 59 years, 20 cases; and 60 to 69 years, 14 cases.

Meanwhile, those under the age of 20 accounted for just three cases. However, the next highest accounting was for those ages 20 to 29, with 11 cases.

In cases reported in the last week, three were among those ages 50 to 59, while one was in the 70 to 79 age group.

Women also account for more cases than men — 45 to 30, respectively. However, of the four cases reported in the last week, three were men.

ACROSS WESTERN New York, 65 new cases were reported. Officials reported 3.41 cases per 100,000 residents on average over the last seven days. The rate per 100,000 residents peaked across the region at 49.45 per 100,000 residents on April 9.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: 2 new cases were reported, with 212 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.

Erie County: 52 new cases were reported, with 8,187 reported to date. Officials report 587 have died in the county.

Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 161 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.

Steuben County: 1 new case was reported, with 284 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.

Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 108 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.

McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 26 reported to date. Officials report one resident has died.

Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 20 reported to date. Officials report no deaths in the county.