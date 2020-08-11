OLEAN — Cattaraugus County received word Tuesday of a positive COVID-19 test of a man from the southeast part of the county — three weeks after the test was administered. It was the 136th positive rest of a county resident.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said the test result was so late as to be almost useless.
“This is one of the latest results we’ve ever received,” he said.
The man was asymptomatic, but had recently returned from North Carolina when he took the test on July 20, Watkins said. He was under quarantine.
“It makes it more difficult to trace when he was infectious,” Watkins said of the late COVID-19 test result.
Watkins said it appears the New Jersey lab where this sample was tested can’t handle the capacity or has limited amounts of reagent to conduct the tests. The federal government has diverted much of the coronavirus testing capability to the southern and western states now suffering COVID-19 outbreaks.
“It’s quite bothersome, but we will start the contact tracing with this man,” Watkins said.