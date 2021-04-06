BELMONT — More COVID-19 vaccine opportunities are available as vaccination rates — as well as disease cases — continue to rise.
Jones Memorial Hospital said Tuesday that it will receive a supply of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for distribution at clinics Friday and Saturday. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 596-4028.
Anyone 18 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Officials reported that those seeking vaccines should check back with the hospital for future clinic dates.
The Department of Veterans Affairs also reported Tuesday reports that under the Saves Lives Act, a COVID-19 clinic using the Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be held Saturday at Good Times of Olean. All veterans, spouses and caregivers of veterans, regardless of age, occupation or health condition, may register by calling (716) 862-7868.
Officials hope the doses will continue to improve the county’s vaccination rate.
State officials reported 12,240 people have received at least one dose in the county — 26.4% of the population. That was an increase of 27 from Monday morning. However, officials reported almost 100 new second doses on Tuesday, bringing the percentage of residents with a full vaccine series to 16%.
Across the state, 6.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, or 33.8% of state residents. Of those, 4.2 million have received a completed vaccine series, or 21.2% of New Yorkers. Allegany County remained 56th in the state for percentage of population vaccinated.
AN ADDITIONAL NINE cases were reported Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to date to 3,128. Of those, 3,018 have resulted in recoveries, and state officials reported 82 residents have died.
Officials reported 168 individuals were quarantined or isolated, a drop of almost 100 since Friday. To date, 11,270 such orders have been issued.
Allegany County health officials also reported their weekly report for the pandemic on Tuesday.
Over the week beginning March 29, there were 48 new COVID-19 cases, an average of just under seven per day. On two days — March 30 and April 1 — 12 cases were reported each day. One day saw one case. Over the same period, 22 cases were listed as recoveries.
The number of individuals in quarantine or isolation rose by 160 during the week, with daily tallies of those still in quarantine rising from 149 on March 29 to 216 on April 4.
No new deaths were reported.
Of age groups, those 20 to 29 account for 598 cases to date, with those 50 to 59 accounting for 436 cases.