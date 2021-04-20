OLEAN — A hospital and a locally-based operator of furniture stores lead the area in federal loans authorized so far during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep workers on the job.

More than 1,500 Paycheck Protection Program loans were given to firms in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties to help keep the lights on amid the pandemic, the Office of the State Comptroller reports.

Area counties saw millions of dollars in assistance, the office reported. In Cattaraugus County, 1,072 firms received a collective $89.47 million in loans, averaging $83,456 per loan. In Allegany County, 394 firms received $37.3 million in assistance, averaging $94,682 per business.

Across the state, 489,106 loans were authorized for a total of $50.96 billion, averaging $104,189 per loan.

According to the federal Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department, companies must have fewer than 500 employees or meet an “alternative size” standard — the firm must have a tangible net worth of less than $15 million and an average net income after taxes of less than $5 million for the last two years.

While set up as a loan, it can be forgiven if the business maintains employment levels and meets other conditions — turning the loan into a grant.

The program was initially funded at $349 billion, but reauthorizations changed requirements and added $320 billion in April 2020 and $284 billion in December. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed in March, added $7.25 billion more to businesses and allowed nonprofits to sign up.

Eligible entities can apply for a PPP loan until May 31.

IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, firms receiving more than $150,000 in loans made up the bulk of funds distributed, but a minority of firms receiving aid. The SBA reports 127 PPP loans of $150,000 or more were awarded in Cattaraugus County, totaling $59.78 million — 11.8% of firms received 66.9% of the loans. Of the funds, $58.64 million was originally set to go to payroll expenses.

The 10 groups receiving the most from the program included a variety of businesses including sales, manufacturing, medical and other health-related services, and tourism leaders.

Wellsville Carpet Town Inc. — an independent operator of Ashley Furniture HomeStore locations in several states and headquartered in Westons Mills — received $4.54 million for 475 jobs across the chain. Gowanda Holdings LLC — Gowanda Electric — received one loan in April 2020 for $4.21 million for 456 jobs. Cattaraugus Rehabilitation Center Inc. — InTandem — received one loan in April 2020 for $4.02 million for 489 jobs. Olean Medical Group received one loan in April 2020 $2.1 million for 225 jobs. S&W Co. LLC — Ellicottville Brewing Co. — received a loan in April 2020 for $779,000 for 116 jobs; and a second loan in January 2021 for $1.04 million for 105 jobs — for a total of $1.82 million. Mazza Mechanical Services Inc. received one loan in April 2020 for $1.61 million for 82 jobs. Gornc Operating LLC — Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center — received one loan in April 2020 $1.56 million for 227 jobs. Holimont Inc. of Ellicottville received a loan in April 2020 for $499,200 to support 146 jobs; and approval in March 2021 for $973,825 for 217 jobs — for a total of $1.47 million. Manufacturer Fitzpatrick & Weller of Ellicottville received a loan in April 2020 for $7660,360 for 83 jobs; and received a second loan in February 2021 for $682,622 for 84 jobs — for a total of $1.44 million. Win Sum Ski Corp. — Ellicottville’s Holiday Valley resort — received $1.28 million in April 2020 for 480 jobs.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, medical and health-care providers, construction, manufacturing and other services received the largest loans.

Jones Memorial Hospital received $4.54 million to support 450 jobs in April 2020. Construction firm The L.C. Whitford Co. of Wellsville received $2.91 million to support 118 jobs in April 2020. Houghton College received $2.67 million to support 482 jobs in April 2020. Allegany-Steuben Arc received $1.98 million in March to support 350 jobs. Auxiliary Campus Enterprises and Services, which operates dining halls and other facilities at Alfred State College, received $1.36 million in April 2020. Wellsville Manor nursing home received $1.1 million to support 160 jobs in April 2020. Cuba Memorial Hospital received $1 million in May 2020 to support 103 jobs. Employee Services Inc. of Wellsville received $979,425 to support 77 jobs in April 2020. Kurt T. Benham MD PC of Wellsville received two loans — one in June 2020 and one in January — for $465,664 each, for a total of $931,328 Current Controls of Wellsville, a manufacturer of electronic components like transformers, received two loans for $484,600 in April 2020 and $430,042 in March 2021, totaling $914,642 for 71 jobs.

One group, Absolut Center nursing facilities in Houghton and Salamanca, did not make the top 10 list for either county, but combined would have been on either list.

Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Houghton LLC was authorized for an $814,827 loan in March to support 93 jobs; and Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Salamanca LLC was authorized at the same time for $884,307 to support 95 jobs. Combined, the nursing homes are set to receive $1.7 million in loans.

Both nursing homes were purchased by Personal Healthcare LLC, a Tarrytown-based provider, in 2018.