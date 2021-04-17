OLEAN — Help is on the way for Cattaraugus County residents who owe back rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance recently announced that they will be launching a web-based portal for area residents facing eviction due to hardships caused by the pandemic over the past year.
Residents will be able to use the portal to apply for financial assistance. The portal is expected to open in May. As this is a new program tied to the latest federal stimulus package, limited details are known at this time. Eligibility criteria will be released at a later date.
Locally, the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services has teamed up with Connecting Communities in Action (CCA) to help residents and landlords navigate the online application process. Both agencies are committed to providing additional guidance to tenants and landlords as soon it become available.