HINSDALE — Due to COVID-19 concerns, most of the scheduled Hinsdale Bicentennial activities have been canceled.
However, on Saturday, the Bicentennial Committee and Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a small bicentennial celebration.
The fire department is hosting a chicken barbecue starting at 11:30 a.m.
At 1 p.m., the Hinsdale Historical Society will unearth the 1976 time capsule and immediately following there will be a Hinsdale birthday cake and ice cream for those in attendance.
The time capsule was buried during the United State’s Bicentennial in 1976 at the Town Park on Main Street. Limited tables will be available in the park.
All dinners are take-out only and appropriate social distancing and masks are expected. If you wish to reserve a dinner, call 557-2010.
Dinner includes chicken half, salt potatoes, baked beans and a roll for $10, or chicken half for $6.