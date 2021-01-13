BELMONT — Wellsville continues to lead Allegany County in COVID-19 cases, county officials noted as they reported 15 new cases countywide on Wednesday.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the new cases bring the total to 2,256, with 201 active cases and 53 reported fatalities connected to the disease.

The county passed a milestone on Wednesday when the number of recovered cases rose above 2,000 to 2,002 — an increase of 28 over Tuesday.

Officials reported that 888 residents were in quarantine or isolation Wednesday, a net increase of nine over Tuesday — 83 new quarantines or isolations were reported, while 74 ended.

According to the state Department of Health, an average of 11.4% of COVID-19 tests given to Allegany County residents have been positive over the last seven days. The positivity rate for Tuesday was 4.9% — the lowest reported in days.

THE TOWN OF Wellsville leads the county with 608 cases, many concentrated in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, according to data released Wednesday. Those totals include 36 cases reported between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.

The data provided to the public, including heat maps of cases by town and ZIP code, appear to correlate to areas with more population between the start of the pandemic and Jan. 10.

The eight towns with counts above 100 cases include the county’s largest population centers. Cuba reports the second-highest case count, with 167 cases, with Bolivar at 165. Alfred — home to Alfred University and Alfred State College — has reported 148 cases, with many connected to the colleges’ students and staff. Caneadea — home to Houghton College and Absolut of Houghton nursing home — has reported 142 cases.

Five towns reported totals between 50 and 100, and three towns reported totals between 25 and 50.

Meanwhile, three towns — Allen, Ward and West Almond — have recorded no cases since the pandemic began. Population density appears to correlate to lower case counts, with the towns having populations between 350 and 450 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In addition, the lightly-populated towns of Alma, Birdsall, Clarksville, Willing and Wirt have recorded single-digit positive test results in the past 10 months.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)