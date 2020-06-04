OLEAN — A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Tom Reed commented Thursday on confusion over whether employees at salons and barbershops in Western New York need to have a COVID-19 test every two weeks before working with customers.
The Times Herald published an article Wednesday that quoted a salon manager in Olean who believed stylists did not need to take the test, as was stated in the Reopening New York Phase Two Industries Guidelines for industries issued by the state.
Under the guidelines’ mandatory screening section for salons and barbershops, it was noted that employees of the shops who have direct contact with customers are required to have Covid-19 tests done every 14 days.
A salon in the area, however, reported the business had reportedly learned from state officials that Covid tests for salons in the area were recommended, not required, and therefore the stylists at that shop didn’t take the tests.
Nathaniel Sizemore, communications director for Reed, said the definitive answer to the issue is that salons, as stated in the guidelines, must “ensure employees performing services directly on or to customers (such as haircutting) are tested for Covid-19 through a diagnostic test every 14 days, so long as the region in which the hair salon/barbershop is located remains in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening.”