Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, announced Tuesday he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
“As a precautionary measure, I took a COVID-19 test today because I was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms," he said in a statement. "Regrettably, I learned that I tested positive for the virus, as did my wife, Ann."
Giglio represents the 148th District, which consists of all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, and portions of Steuben County. He has served in the Assembly since 2005, having won re-election this past November.
"I have been working remotely for the past several weeks and have not attended any public events," he said. "I am currently carrying out my legislative duties remotely via Zoom and telephone conference calls, but, out of an abundance of caution, I feel it is important to inform members of my community and my colleagues.
"My wife and I are following the advice of our doctors and self-isolating at home." Giglio said. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have taken social distancing and prevention protocols very seriously, and I encourage others to continue to do the same.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood, who represents the 57th Senate District, announced in November he was positive for COVID-19 and that he experienced mild symptoms.