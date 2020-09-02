BELMONT — Several Allegany County schools began their school years on Tuesday, with others planning to start COVID-19-affected calendars over the next two weeks.
Genesee Valley, along with Fillmore and Friendship, began classes Tuesday using hybrid models of remote learning and in-person instruction.
“I am so excited for the return of students to the Genesee Valley campus,” said Dr. Brian Schmitt, the district superintendent, in a press release. “We have planned for what seems like an eternity and I am eager to implement our new safety protocols. Most importantly, I am so happy to see the many smiling faces of our students, parents, faculty and staff.”
Special precautions due to the pandemic are being observed, district officials reported. Daily temperature checks of each student, faculty and staff member are required, while custodial staff — with new workers hired — are focusing on enhanced cleaning procedures.
Elementary principal Brian Edmister has been waiting a long time for this moment:
“My day started at around 3:00 a.m. when I woke up with an excited realization that in a few hours we would finally have kids back in the school for the first time since March 12,” said Edmister. “Kids were so excited as they got off the bus this morning. Many gave air hugs and fist bumps. Parents were pleased with the many happy adults greeting their children as they took temps and walked with them into classrooms. Students seemed genuinely glad to be back in school.”
Allegany County school districts are using a number of options for instruction as classes start over the next two weeks. For more information on individual school plans, visit the districts’ websites.
- Alfred-Almond: A hybrid learning model will begin Sept. 8, with the first in-person classes to be held Sept. 10. Students in two groups will attend in-person classes two days a week, with remote learning the other three days of each week.
- Andover: A hybrid model using two groups of students begins Thursday.
- Belfast: Classes begin Sept. 8. In-person classes for most students will be two days a week, with three remote learning days. Pre-K classes will be held in-person Tuesday through Friday, while special education classrooms and BOCES CTE students will attend in-person classes Monday through Friday.
- Bolivar-Richburg: BOCES CTE students and special education students will attend classes on Sept. 9. Sept. 10 will be the first day for the hybrid teams to attend classes in-person two days a week.
- Canaseraga: Full-time, in-person instruction begins Sept. 8.
- Cuba-Rushford: Instruction begins Sept. 14. K-2 and special education students will attend in-person four days a week, with online attendance Wednesdays. Other students will attend in-person classes two days a week and online classes three days a week.
- Fillmore: In-person classes began Tuesday. Most students will attend two days a week, while special education students will attend daily.
- Friendship: Began hybrid in-person and distance learning Tuesday. Elementary and BOCES special education classrooms will meet in person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will meet in-person every other school day, while meeting remotely on the other days.
- Genesee Valley: Classes began Tuesday. K-5 students will meet in-person every day with their teacher from the 2019-20 school year. Students in grades 6-12 will meet in-person twice a week, with remote learning the other days.
- Scio: Orientations for older students begin Sept. 9. Remote learning begins Sept. 9, with the first day of in-person learning on Sept. 14, 15 or 16, depending on grade level.
- Wellsville: Classes begin Sept. 14. Elementary students will meet in person daily. Sixth grade students will be in classrooms four days a week with one day of remote learning, while students in grades 7-12 will have in-person classes two days a week.
- Whitesville: Classes begin Sept. 10. Pre-K-8 classes will meet in person daily. High school students will be given the opportunity to receive remote instruction if each subject they are enrolled in is higher than an 85% average and they have a 95% attendance rate.