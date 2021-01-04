OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported its first COVID-19 deaths of the new year Monday, as three residents succumbed to complications from the coronavirus.

It pushed the number of COVID-19 deaths of county residents to 53. Of the 50 deaths that occurred in 2020 nearly half, 23, were reported in December.

The three deaths involved an 89-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, all who developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illnesses despite aggressive medical treatment.

Thirty-three residents remain hospitalized and there are 452 active cases. Another 550 are in contact quarantine and 89 inn travelers quarantine.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said the county’s positivity rate Monday was 11.3%, down slightly from 12.1% on Sunday. The seven day rolling average is 9.7% and the 14-day average is 9.1%.

The largest number of positive tests reported Monday were 28 residents from the southeast part of the county, which pushed the total to 1,567, or 57.8% of the 2,700 total cases reported in the county.

The southwest part of the county reported five new cases Monday for a total of 429, the northeast had two new cases for a total of 423, and the northwest had one new case for a total of 281.

Twenty-one of the new positives Monday were men for a total of 1,234 or 45.5% and 15 new cases involved women for a total of 1,466 or 54.5%.

Residents are urged to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household.

Keep a social distance of 6 feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

ALLEGANY COUNTY reported 17 new COVID-19 cases as the county closed in on 2,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has logged 1,972 cases, with 1,743 residents having recovered and 53 deaths due to COVID-19. There were 720 residents in quarantine.

The county's seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 11.7%, according to data posted Monday by the state Department of Health.

The Allegany County Department of Health will offer free rapid, drive-up testing 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Scio Central School District bus garage.

County residents must register for the testing by noon Friday. Registration can be completed online at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic or call (585) 268-9250 press #4.

IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, Monday’s data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows only a few more positive cases of COVID-19 due to technical maintenance on the data server.

McKean County had seven more cases for a total of 1,836; Elk County, five more cases for 1,520 total; Cameron County, two more cases for 161; and Potter County, no change.