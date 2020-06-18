ELLICOTTVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Cattaraugus County will again make hand sanitizer and face masks available for farms and agricultural producers.
The program is available only for farm and agriculture business owners to distribute to themselves and their employees, according to Dick Rivers, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
The safety products are made available through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no cost for the products to be provided, Rivers said.
The sanitizer and face coverings will be available for pick up at the Cattaraugus County CCE office located at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville. Cooperative Extension has previously distributed face masks and hand sanitizer.
The Cattaraugus program is in cooperation with the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water District and the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau. The only information required will be the name of the farm, number of employees served and type of farm.
The products will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 699-2377 to reserve a time.