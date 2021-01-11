ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville Central School buildings were closed Monday after the district learned individuals associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The district switched to an all-remoted instructional plan for students Monday, including CTE, New Visions and Big Picture students, to “best ensure everyone’s safety,” according to a post on the district website.
District Superintendent Robert Miller was unavailable for comment before press time Monday night.
All staff was expected to work remotely Monday with the exception of food service, maintenance and office staff, the post said. Students were expected to work on emergency remote packets unless instructed otherwise.
Meanwhile, the district will be working with the Cattaraugus County Health Department to initiate contact tracing efforts.
“Please know we are committed to ensuring the safety of all students and staff,” the post said. “As soon as we have additional guidance from the Health Department, we will reach out again with important information regarding our next steps, including plans for the rest this week.”