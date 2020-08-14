ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and Rhino Lacrosse, the tournament organizer, have canceled the 2020 Lacrosse Festival scheduled for this September.
"Given the COVID 19 pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the restrictions, we felt it would be irresponsible for us to set out to move forward with this international event, knowing full well, by the time the tournament came around, there was a very distinct possibility that travel bans and restrictions on gathering size would be still be in place," said Ryan Powell of Rhino Lacrosse and Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce in a joint statement.
Both said they are looking forward to the return of this great event to Ellicottville in 2021.