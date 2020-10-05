OLEAN — An eighth Cattaraugus County resident has died of COVID-19, the County Health Department reported on Monday.
And with a recent uptick in positive tests for the coronavirus in the Olean and surrounding area, Olean General Hospital is suspending most visitation for at least 30 days.
The latest county resident to die due to COVID-19 complications, a 67-year-old man, developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.
The eighth death comes as three additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. The health department is now following 36 active coronavirus cases.
There have now been 258 county residents test positive for COVID-19, many of them healthcare workers.
As of Monday, there were 195 people in mandatory quarantine and 60 in precautionary quarantine.
The three new COVID-positive residents — two men and one woman — are from the southeast part of the county. All had been in contact with a COVID-19-positive person and none displayed any symptoms, Watkins said.
The southeast part of the county has more COVID-19 cases — 139 — than the rest of the county combined — 120 cases. The southwest part of the county has recorded 49 COVID-positive residents, the northeast 44 and the northwest, 27.
The health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.
In Allegany County, four new cases were reported Monday, pushing the county’s confirmed total to 137.
As of Monday, 110 Allegany County residents had recovered from COVID-19, while there has been one death. A total of 225 residents were in quarantine/isolation on Monday.
THE UPTICK in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County has officials at Upper Allegheny Health System concerned.
As medical experts predicted, with the arrival of fall, schools opening and attempts to normalize social behavior, there has been a rise in community spread across the globe — and in the Olean area.
“Everyone needs to remain vigilant by taking the necessary precautions,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of UAHS. “At OGH our staff and our physicians take this very seriously and make every effort to keep our patients and themselves safe.”
Mills said, locally, health experts have noted that younger people especially have ignored safety measures.
“We are taking no chances,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution we are suspending patient visitation at OGH for 30 days with the exception of end-of-life situations and obstetrics visitation.”
Mills said the hospital has new capabilities to arrange for virtual visits via iPad, while the hospital is also suspending student rotations until Nov. 1.
“As a community we all need to do everything within our power to halt the spread of this virus,” Mills said. “We must remain focused as the likelihood of continued community spread increases as colleges and high schools are now in session and flu season is upon us.”
“We have seen patient and employee positive cases at OGH before during this entire pandemic as have most hospitals,” said Dr. Mills. “Today is no different. The fact is that COVID is present at most hospitals. It is part of what hospitals everywhere now deal with.”
Working with the county health department, OGH is taking the following steps to mitigate the presence of COVID-19:
• Screening everyone upon entering the hospital.
• Visitors are asked screening questions and temperature checked before entering.
• Employees are expected to report if they have symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 or if they have traveled to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent.
• Enforcing the masking policy, meaning everyone must where a mask at all times.
• Vigorously enforce hand washing for everyone in the building.
• Continually updating staff with the facts.
• Posting appropriate signage in all areas.
• Creating space for social distancing.
“Patient safety is our number one priority,” Mills said. “We have every confidence that patients who seek care at OGH continue to be safe.”
Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the Emergency Room before calling).
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested may register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.