BELMONT — After jumping a week ago, no active COVID-19 cases are on record in Allegany County.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Tuesday that of 52 cases reported, 51 have recovered and one died in late March.
The number of residents in quarantine or isolation has also decreased. The department reported that of 710 residents in isolation or quarantine to date, 23 remain isolated — down by four since Monday.
AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: Two new cases were reported, with 103 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Erie County: 64 new cases were reported, with 6,595 reported to date. Officials report 538 have died in the county, with six reported overnight.
- Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 121 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 252 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: One new case was reported, with 91 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with nine confirmed and four possible to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with eight confirmed and three probable reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.
