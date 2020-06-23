ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a list of requirements, as well as suggested measures, that colleges and universities in the state should take before they reopen in the fall in order to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The state guidance included 20 mandatory requirements and 29 best practices that schools are suggested to follow.

The majority of those measures, like frequent cleaning and enforcing physical distancing, are similar to those placed on other industries. There were a couple of interesting subjects featured in the state’s guidance, including a return to the use of paper towels in restrooms.

Late last week, Cuomo had said he felt it was appropriate for colleges to begin making reopening plans although their ability to open will be dependent on future data.

“We are asking them to develop plans,” Cuomo said. “We still need more data between now and September to make a definitive determination, but we want to make sure we’re starting to prepare plans for K-12. We’re doing the same with college guidance.”

Among the more unique suggestions, the state recommended a return to using paper towel dispensers, ideally touchless, rather than the air-drying machines that have become more common in recent years. The air-drying machines have helped businesses and institutions save money and limit waste as they’ve grown more popular.

A medical study done in England, however, found that paper towels are better at removing microbes from poorly-washed hands and avoiding environmental contamination. If hands weren’t washed appropriately, the study found that air dryers could actually spread viral particles around a restroom.

Cuomo also stopped short of mandating coronavirus testing for all students as they arrive on campus but did recommend it.

The state suggested that schools should test all students upon arrival and then again between seven and 14 days later. It emphasized the importance of testing students coming into local communities from other states and countries, an especially important component to locals if New York’s infection rate continues to drop but students are arriving into the area from coronavirus hot spots.

In order to inform students and potential students many schools have already begun releasing pieces of their own plans that have included many of the state’s recommendations.

NEW DEATHS RISE TO 27

Another 27 people in New York died due to the coronavirus on Monday, up from just 10 the day before.

The number of new deaths is still down sharply from the peak of 800 on April 14. The last time there were more than 50 deaths in one day was June 9.

The statewide death toll is now 24,766.

A total of 1,104 people remain hospitalized due to the virus. That’s down eight from Monday. Hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

A total of 302 people remain in intensive care units, down 28 from the day before.

The state performed 48,709 tests for the virus yesterday and 597 were positive. That’s 1.23% positive, up from 0.97% on Monday.

The state now has a total of 389,085 confirmed cases of the virus.

All regions of New York have started a phased reopening of businesses after shutdowns that began in March. State experts will review local data on the virus before an announcement of final approval for the next phase.