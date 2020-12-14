OLEAN — The first coronavirus vaccine to protect Cattaraugus County’s front-line hospital workers and nursing home employees and residents from COVID-19 is expected to arrive next week at Olean General Hospital and several nursing homes.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said Monday a little over 1,000 people will be the first to receive the Moderna vaccine in this county. Larger hospitals in New York and around the country began receiving the first Pfizer vaccine to administer to medical staff on Monday.
While Olean General Hospital has the super-cold freezer necessary to receive the first vaccine approved for emergency use from the federal Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine is packed in lots of 1,000 doses, which is more than the hospital needs to vaccinate staff, Watkins said.
The FDA was “very eager to get the first doses out to facilities able to accommodate the vaccine,” Watkins said. “Probably sometime next week we should start to see the first doses of vaccine in Cattaraugus County."
On Thursday, the expert panel meets to make the recommendation on whether the FDA should grant emergency-use authorization for the Moderna vaccine, Watkins said.
The Moderna vaccine has been shown to be highly effective, as is the Pfizer vaccine. Both require a second dose — Pfizer in 12-21 days and the Moderna vaccine in 28 days.
Watkins expects the Moderna vaccine will be shipped directly to OGH and the seven or eight nursing homes in the county, a little over 1,000 doses.
Moderna is expected to begin shipping 6 million doses of its vaccine as soon as the FDA approval comes later this week. That is twice as many doses as are being shipped by Pfizer.
“We can finally see light at the end of the tunnel,” Watkins said, referring to the promise of the vaccine. “It is the first wave of trying to defeat this virus that has plagued us since February and March.”
Watkins said the first week in March appears to be the earliest date at which the general public will be able to be vaccinated. There are plans to vaccinate residents at drive-through locations in five points of distribution (PODs).
Residents will make appointments online to get vaccinated, Watkins said. After receiving a shot, residents will be asked to wait so they can be observed for 15 minutes before leaving in case there are any reactions.
Two of the PODs will be in the southeast part of the county, where more than 1,000 residents — nearly 60% — of all COVID-19 cases have occurred. The southwest, northwest and northeast parts of the county will each have single POD, Watkins said.
There were 47 new positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday. That brought the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,801. The positives have included 813 men and 988 women. Of the total, 156, or 8.7% are healthcare workers.
There have been 33 residents’ deaths linked to COVID-19.
The health department reported 33 residents hospitalized and 616 active cases on Monday. There are 789 quarantined contacts and 35 in travelers quarantine.
Watkins said the health department will roll out an education campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. “Hopefully everyone will participate and get vaccinated.”
Watkins said the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines is being emphasized at every stage, as is “the importance of everyone getting a vaccination.”